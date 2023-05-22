TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 61. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm possible late. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 87. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 65. High: 83. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. Low: 64. High: 87. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 63. High: 88. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a warm. Low: 64. High: 89. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 66. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: A few clouds with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. High: 91. Winds: S 10-15 MPH