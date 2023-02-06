TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and muggy. Low: 15. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with rain chances increasing late in the day. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 70. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with storm chances (especially in the morning). Some storms may produce strong winds and large hail. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 56. High: 62. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 40. High: 65. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Low: 36. High: 50. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 29. High: 56. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 34. High: 59. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with rain chances. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 49. High: 65. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.