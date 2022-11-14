TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with rain coming to an end. Low: 38. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies, chilly, and breezy. High: 47. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Low: 34. High: 53. Widns: N 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cool. Low: 30. High: 52. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 34. High: 53. Winds: N 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 34. High: 50. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 36. High: 54. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 44. High: 53. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.