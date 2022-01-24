Monday Evening Forecast: Rain ending late, sunshine gradually returns Tuesday

THIS EVENING: Rain showers continue, chances at 60% to 80%. Temperatures in the 40s. Wind: South 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Rain ending after 12 AM. Cloudy and cool. Lows: lower 40s. Wind: South, turning North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds clearing from the northeast to the southwest during the day. Sunshine returning for most areas after 1 PM. Breezy. High: 56. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler day and breezy. Mainly sunny. Low: 29 (feels like lower 20s). Highs: upper 40s to around 50. Wind: ENE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. A 20% chance of rain during the day, but to a 30% chance overnight into Friday. Low: 33. High: 52. Wind: SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers for the first half of the day. Mostly cloudy and cooler. Low: 37. High: 47. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine. A cool start, milder afternoon. Low: 30. High: 60. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 37. High: 64. Wind: SW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds increase and remaining very warm. Low: 40. High: 67. Wind: South 10 mph.

