TONIGHT: Rain and freezing rain are likely closer to daybreak. Chance of precipitation: 70%. Low: 32. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with rain and freezing rain. Chance of precipitation: 100%. Low: 32. High: 34. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with freezing rain transitioning to rain in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and cold. Chance of precipitation: 90%. Low: 31. High: 38. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with more rain and trending warmer. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 36. High: 43. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 33. High: 54. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 32. High: 60. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 42. High: 64. Winds: W 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 46. High: 63. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.