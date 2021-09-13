Monday Evening Forecast: Rain likely from Nicholas on Tuesday

THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Breezy. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly cloudy. A 30% to 60% chance of rain, especially increasing across southern counties. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: SE to East 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain and storm chances likely, chances at 40% north of HWY 79 & 80% across southern counties. Flash flooding is possible in southern counties. High: 83. Wind: East 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain ending by midday, chances at 40%, around 60% south. Mainly cloudy with some PM sun. Low: 70. High: 86. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 69. High: 90. Wind: East 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sun and very humid. Low: 70. High: 94. Wind: South 5-10 mph. It will feel like the upper 90s to near 100 in the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and humid. Low: 72. High: 95. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More clouds. A 20% chance of rain across southern counties. Low: 73. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Partly cloudy. Low: 72. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.