THIS EVENING: Partial clearing of clouds (more clouds south). Temperatures in the 40s to the 30s. Wind: North 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Becoming cloudy. A few sprinkles or drizzle by morning, a 20% chance. Cold. Lows: middle to a few lower 30s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely by midday to the afternoon, chances at 60% to 70%. Storms are also expected in Deep East Texas, where rain could contain small hail at times. Cold day. Highs: lower 40s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds decrease to sunshine in the afternoon. Low: 37. High: 61. Wind: East 5 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 38. High: 70. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Colder with rain, possibly changing to a rain/snow mix in the afternoon as the air gets colder. 7 AM near 45. Brief warm-up near 50, but falling back through the 40s and 30s into the afternoon. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Freeze likely to start the day. Lows: middle 20s. Sunshine and cold. High: 51. Wind: North 5 mph.

*Set your clocks ahead one hour at 2 AM Sunday.*

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny and breezy. Low: 34. High: 68. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy sky, breezy and warmer. Low: 55. High: 70. Wind: South 15 mph.

