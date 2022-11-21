TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and chilly. Low: 36. Winds: Variable 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. High: 60. Winds: E 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain (especially NW areas). Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 42. High: 60. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some showers in the morning. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 54. High: 61. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 50. High: 58. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Low: 47. High: 60. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 46. High: 62. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 45. High: 64. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.