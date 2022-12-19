TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Temperatures will hold steady throughout the night. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 41. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with showers tapering off in the morning. We could see a few breaks in the clouds by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 48. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with slightly warmer temperatures. Low: 37. High: 51. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of a few flurries for northern areas as an arctic front pushes through the area. This front will drop temperatures dramatically and bring in some much stronger winds. Chance of snow: 10%. Low: 41. High: 52. Winds: W 20-25 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very cold. Low: 10. High: 25. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and temperatures finally warming up above freezing on Saturday. Low: 17. High: 34. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cold. Low: 23. High: 40. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending warmer. Low: 28. High: 49. Winds: S 5-10 MPH