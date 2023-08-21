TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and warm. Low: 81. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and very hot. High: 105. Winds: E 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 80. High: 106. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 81. High: 108. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and excessively hot with a potential of a shower or two. Low: 82. High: 107. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, excessively hot with a shower or two. Low: 81. High: 107. Chance of rain: 10%. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with a spotty shower. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 79. High: 105. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot along with a pop-up shower or two. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 78. High: 104. Winds: E 10-15 MPH.