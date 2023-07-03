Scattered Thunderstorms Will Return Tuesday Afternoon.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 75. Wind SE 5-10.
TUESDAY (INDEPENDENCE DAY): Mostly Sunny. Isolated Afternoon Thunderstorms. High 93. Heat Index 102. Wind SW 5-10.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 76. Wind SE 5-10.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated Afternoon Thunderstorms. High 95. Heat Index 105. Wind SW 10.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Afternoon Thunderstorms. Low 76. High 93.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated Afternoon Thunderstorms. Low 74. High 93.
SATURDAY: Sunny. Low 77. High 97.
SUNDAY: Sunny. Low 78. High 98.
MONDAY: Sunny. Low 79. High 100.
