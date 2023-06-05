TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a few storm chances. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few storms in the afternoon, warm, and humid. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 88. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 89. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 69. High: 91. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 92. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 70. High: 93. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 93. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds: W 10 MPH.