TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance at a few showers out west. Low: 71. Winds: S 20-25 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two possible in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 86. Winds: S 20-25 MPH.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Severe weather will be in play as a few thunderstorms move through the area during the overnight hours. All modes of severe weather will be possible with this event. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 61. Winds: SW 25 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. This will be followed by cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 70. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms (especially in Deep East Texas). Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 50. High: 65. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms and remaining cool. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 51. High: 63. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 53. High: 71. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 58. High: 78. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 61. High: 80. Winds: SE 10 MPH.