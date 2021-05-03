Strong storms possible tonight & again Tuesday afternoon

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch until 11 PM for Henderson, Hopkins, Rains, & Van Zandt counties.

THIS EVENING: Clouds increase after 7 PM. Storms moving in after 8-9 PM for NW counties. The threat for large hail, wind gusts, and a few tornadoes possible. Very warm and breezy. Temperatures in the 80s to the 70s. Wind: South, SE 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Scattered strong storms through 2 AM for areas mainly north of HWY 79. Otherwise, cloudy and humid. Lows: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: South, SW 10 mph, turning NW in northern areas by daybreak.

TUESDAY: Cloudy to mostly cloudy by the afternoon. A cold front moving south of I-20, and will trigger a few severe storms in the afternoon for locations south of HWY 84, storm chance at 40% chance. The threat for hail, wind gusts, and a possible tornado. High: 75. Wind: NW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and less humid. Low: 51. High: 78. Wind: East 5 mph.

THURSDAY: A few clouds with a reinforcing cold front. We should stay dry. Low: 57. High: 79. Wind: North 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and nice. Low: 54. High: 82. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy to partly cloudy. More humid and windy. A 20% chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. Low: 63. High: 84. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY, MOTHER’S DAY: Storm chances increasing during the afternoon and evening. A risk of severe storms. Low: 70. High: 88. Wind: SW 15 mph.

MONDAY: More showers and storms possible, a 30% chance. Low: 65. Highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51