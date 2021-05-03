Strong storms possible tonight & again Tuesday afternoon

WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch until 11 PM for Henderson, Hopkins, Rains, & Van Zandt counties.

THIS EVENING: Clouds increase after 7 PM. Storms moving in after 8-9 PM for NW counties. The threat for large hail, wind gusts, and a few tornadoes possible. Very warm and breezy. Temperatures in the 80s to the 70s. Wind: South, SE 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Scattered strong storms through 2 AM for areas mainly north of HWY 79. Otherwise, cloudy and humid. Lows: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: South, SW 10 mph, turning NW in northern areas by daybreak.

TUESDAY: Cloudy to mostly cloudy by the afternoon. A cold front moving south of I-20, and will trigger a few severe storms in the afternoon for locations south of HWY 84, storm chance at 40% chance. The threat for hail, wind gusts, and a possible tornado. High: 75. Wind: NW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and less humid. Low: 51. High: 78. Wind: East 5 mph.

THURSDAY: A few clouds with a reinforcing cold front. We should stay dry. Low: 57. High: 79. Wind: North 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and nice. Low: 54. High: 82. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy to partly cloudy. More humid and windy. A 20% chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. Low: 63. High: 84. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY, MOTHER’S DAY: Storm chances increasing during the afternoon and evening. A risk of severe storms. Low: 70. High: 88. Wind: SW 15 mph.

MONDAY: More showers and storms possible, a 30% chance. Low: 65. Highs in the 80s.