THIS EVENING: Strong to severe storms gradually increasing across our area. Wind gusts, hail, and tornadoes are all possible. Temperatures in the 70s and 60s. Wind: SE 20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Severe storms continue with an increasing heavy rain and flash flood threat across southern counties. Lows: upper 50s to lower 60s. Wind: South 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Heavy rain and a flash flood threat through 11 AM across Deep East Texas. Some sun and clouds. High: 66. Wind: West 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and turning mostly sunny. Low: 42. High: 62. Wind: NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 40. High: 67. Wind: West-Northwest 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 42. High: 72. Wind: WNW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: A weak cold front moves in. Still mild. Low: 47. High: 70. Wind: North 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Breezy and very warm. Low: 45. High: 77. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and windy. Low: 58. High: 80. Wind: South 20 mph.

