THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, especially in northwestern portions of our area. Temperatures dropping from the mid-60s to the low-60s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, especially north and west. Lows in the low-60s. Wind: SE 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain and storms. Scattered to numerous strong to severe storms are expected. Highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: SW 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Low: 50. High: 61. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and getting even cooler. Low: 38. High: 54. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and continuing to get colder. Low: 34. High: 50. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 34. High: 46. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 34. High: 49. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 43. High: 53. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.