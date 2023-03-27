TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. A few storms could be stronger in Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 56. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and cooler. High: 68. Winds: N 15-20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two (especially west). Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 47. High: 72. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a late chance of showers. Low: 56. High: 76. Winds: SE 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with chance at a few strong to severe thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 69. High: 82. Winds: S 20-25 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a possible shower early. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 56. High: 74. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower and possibly a thunderstorm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 53. High: 80. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and fairly warm. Low: 58. High: 84. Winds: SE 15 MPH.