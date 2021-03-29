Monday Evening Forecast: Spotty storms Tuesday, much cooler by mid-week

THIS EVENING: Mostly clear skies and mild. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increasing. Official lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s, but rising to the lower-middle 50s by daybreak. Patchy drizzle possible. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy to a mostly cloudy sky. Increasing humidity and breezy. Highs: middle 70s to near 80. Wind: South 15 mph. A 30% chance of rain by evening, a 40% chance of rain and storms late evening & overnight ahead of a cold front. A few storms could be strong or severe with a wind & hail threat primarily.

WEDNESDAY: Cold front arriving during the morning hours, and a 30% chance of rain from 7 AM – 11 AM. Cooler and mostly cloudy. Low: 50. High: 56. Wind: NE 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Much cooler to begin the month of April. Sunshine. Low: 38. High: 65. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Frost likely to start the day. More sunshine and a nicer afternoon. Low: 35. High: 67. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and a tad warmer. Low: 47. High: 68. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, much warmer. Low: 51. High: 74. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds and sunshine mix. Warm and more humid. Low: 56. High: 77. Wind: South 10 mph.