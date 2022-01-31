THIS EVENING: Mostly to mainly cloudy. A few showers in southwest counties. Temperatures to the 50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase. Drizzle & fog develop toward morning. Milder. Lows: lower 50s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy, but a few peeks of sun. A 20% to 30% chance of rain. Muggy. High: 65. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Warm and muggy during the day, with rain and storms increasing after 6 PM, chances at 40%, then to 80%. Turning colder in the evening and overnight. Low: 56. High: 68. Wind: SE 10, turning NW 15 mph late evening. Behind this front, temperatures take a big tumble.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: Rain continues, with a possible wintry mix for the NW counties. Lows drop to the 30s (lower 30s northwest of I-20/HWY 69, from HWY 271 southward in the lower to middle 30s and near 40 in Deep East Texas).

THURSDAY: A 60% chance of a wintry mix, especially north of I-20. However, drier air is moving in and could limit any wintry precipitation. Main story: colder weather. Temperatures fall to the 20s and lower 30s. Wind: NW 15 mph, making it feel like the Teens & 20s.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy and still cold. Low: 22. High: 38. Wind: North 15 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of precipitation. Low: 24. High: 43. Wind: North 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds thin a tad. Low: 28. High: 50. Wind: North 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 30. High: 50. Wind: NE 5 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.