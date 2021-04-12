Monday Evening Forecast: Staying warm Tuesday with storms by late night

THIS EVENING: Passing clouds and warm. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A 20% chance of rain as a cold front moves in. By daybreak, drizzle expected near and south of I-20. Lows: mid-50s to lower 60s. Wind: South, turning NW 5-10 mph for central and northern areas, south of HWY 79 a light south wind by daybreak Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Cloudy to mostly cloudy and not as warm, but muggy. A 30% chance of showers or an isolated thunderstorm, mostly in Deep East Texas. Highs: middle 70s to near 80. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING: A 60% chance of rain and storms. These are not expected to be severe, but producing heavy rainfall and lightning. Rain amounts through 12 PM Wednesday: 0.50″ – 2″. Lows: middle 50s to lower 60s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers and storms end by early afternoon, a 30% to 40% chance. Then, cloudy to possibly mostly cloudy. Cooler. High: 64. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Spotty showers increase by late afternoon and evening, chance of rain at 30%. A mostly cloudy sky. Low: 53. High: 70. Wind: East 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain chances increase to a 60% chance under cloudy skies. A few storms possible. Cooler. Low: 54. High: 63. Wind: East 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly to mostly cloudy. Only a 20% chance of rain and cooler. Low: 51. High: 60. Wind: Northwest 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Some sunshine with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures still below normal. Low: 47. High: 66. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer. Low: 44. High: 69. Wind: North 5 mph.