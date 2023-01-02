TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The severe threat will decrease after midnight. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 56. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and trending cooler. High: 69. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 43. High: 61. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cool. Low: 36. High: 57. Winds: N 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer. Low: 36. High: 62. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 49. High: 64. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and storms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 48. High: 59. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 43. High: 60. Winds: N 5 MPH.