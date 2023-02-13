TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and storms arriving close to daybreak. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 57. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with morning storm chances. Skies will be clearing in the afternoon with some very strong winds. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 73. Winds: SW 25-30 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with hit and miss showers and thunderstorms in the evening and overnight Wednesday. All modes of severe weather are possible so please remain weather aware. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 51. High: 75. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with rain ending prior to day break. Much colder conditions in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 44. High: 52. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and chilly. Low: 29. High: 53. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool. Low: 31. High: 56. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low: 41. High: 67. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 58. High: 71. Winds: SW 15 MPH.