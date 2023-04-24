TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a shower or two after midnight. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a few showers in the morning with the potential at a few stronger storms in the evening. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 55. High: 72. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a better chance scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 59. High: 76. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers early in the day Thursday. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 73. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 55. High: 77. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers in the morning and cooler. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 49. High: 68. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 47. High: 76. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer. Low: 51. High: 79. Winds: S 10 MPH.