THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy early, followed by partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Temperatures dropping from the 80s into the 70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-80s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 73. High: 90. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 89. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 70. High: 87. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms, increasing to a 40% chance in Deep East Texas. Low: 70. High: 88. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms, increasing to a 30% chance in Deep East Texas. Low: 71. High: 86. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 87. Wind: E 5-10 mph.