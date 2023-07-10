TONIGHT: An isolated storm or two will be a possible especially early in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few clouds with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, temperatures will continue to be warm and humid. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 94. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two (especially in the morning). Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 78. High: 97. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.