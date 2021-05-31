Storms moving in, a wet week ahead

Gusty storms and heavy rain will be our theme as June starts on Tuesday. Tonight, storms will start to move in from the west, and there is a low risk for a severe storm or two.

Current Weather Alerts:

Here’s a look at the East Texas Storm Team radar.

THIS EVENING: Storms moving in from the west with heavy rain and the risk of damaging wind gusts. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Rain and storms become likely, a 70% chance. Main threat is heavy rain, but a low risk of a severe storm. Lows: middle 60s to near 70. Wind: South, SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning storms end, staying cloudy with a few more storms in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances at 40%. Staying muggy. High: 78. Wind: SW, turning North 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain and storms likely, a 60% chance. Low: 67. High: 79. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Peeks of sun, with t-storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain at 40%. Low: 63. High: 82. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 30% chance of rain with mostly cloudy skies. Low: 67. High: 84. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 30% to 40% chance of rain. Low: 68. High: 82. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More storms possible, a 40% chance. Low: 67. High: 79. Wind: ESE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Showers and storm chances continue. Rain probability at 40%. Low: 68. High: 81. Wind: South 10 mph.

