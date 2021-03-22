Monday Evening Forecast: Strong storms likely overnight

THIS EVENING: Mainly cloudy, mild & breezy. Temperatures in the 60s. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. After 9 PM, storms arriving from the west.

OVERNIGHT: Storms likely and possibly severe. Wind gusts and hail the primary concern. Storms end from NW to SE, ending for Deep East Texas likely after sunrise. Rain chances 70%. Low: 58. Wind: South, SW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of rain, mostly across Deep East Texas. Decreasing clouds. Breezy & warmer with sunshine. High: 77. Wind: WSW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Storms very possible after 3 PM, possibly strong to severe. Rain chances at 60%. Very warm. Low: 56. High: 80. Wind: SE 15 mph.

THURSDAY: More storms likely as a cold front arrives, chances at 60% to 70%. Low: 59. High: 63. Wind: South, turning NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine returns and warm. Low: 47. High: 72. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds increase during the day. Warmer. Low: 55. High: 78. Wind: South 10 mph. A cold front arrives late evening and overnight.

SUNDAY: Cooler with sunshine. Low: 54. High: 67. Wind: NW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Passing clouds and a milder afternoon. Cool start. Low: 47. High: 70. Wind: South 10 mph.