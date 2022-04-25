THIS EVENING: Rain showers end in southern counties after 9 PM. Patchy drizzle elsewhere. Temperatures in the 60s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds decreasing from north to south, stopping at HWY 79 by daybreak. Cooler. Lows: middle 50s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds continue to clear for southern counties. A sunny afternoon and cool. High: 72. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Colder start, lows in the 40s. More sunshine and a warmer afternoon. High: 77. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds returning and increasing Gulf moisture. Low: 56. High: 83. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More humid and breezy. Low: 66. High: 86. Wind: South 15 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds and a 20% to 30% chance of rain and storms, especially in the late afternoon and evening. Low: 68. High: 86. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More storms, a 30% chance. Low: 65. High: 85. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy and humid. Low: 67. High: 85. Wind: South 15 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.