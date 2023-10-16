TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 44. Winds: NW 5 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 73. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 50. High: 80. Winds: S 15 MPH.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two as a weak front moves through. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 61. High: 82. Winds: W 10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and dry. Low: 58. High: 83. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 57. High: 84. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 58. High: 84. Winds: SE 10 MPH.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 62. High: 83. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.