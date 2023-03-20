TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 50. Winds: SE 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a sprinkle or two possible through the day. Most areas will make a run at 70 degrees. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 70 Winds: S 20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and trending warmer. Low: 64. High: 80. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing late Thursday night. Temperatures will remain very warm in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 81. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and stormy. Some storms may be strong to severe through the early afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 65. High: 75. Winds: W 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and about as warm. Low: 50. High: 77. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies, warm, with a slight chance of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. High: 78. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with small rain chances. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 53. High: 72. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.