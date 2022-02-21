THIS EVENING: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy and warm. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: South 10-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Becoming cloudy. A 20% to 30% chance of rain toward morning. Lows: middle to upper 60s. Wind: South to Southwest 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning overcast to sunshine in the afternoon. Very warm and breezy. Rain chances at 20% to 30% through 10 AM. Highs: middle 70s to near 80. A cold front arrives by the evening. Wind: Southwest 15 mph, turning North 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and colder. Rain showers, chances at 40%. Morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Afternoon temperatures: most areas in the 40s to 30s, but in Deep East Texas (mostly south of HWY 7/HWY 21) in the 60s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain increasing, a 60% chance. There is potential for rain to change over to wintry precipitation (sleet, light freezing rain) in the afternoon and evening, mostly in west and northwest counties. However, temperatures are expected to stay near/just above freezing. Low: 35. High: 40 (lower 50s south). Wind; NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Colder and cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 28. High: 44. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 30% chance of rain. Cloudy and cold. Low: 35. High: 44. Wind: ENE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds with some sun. Low: 33. High: 53. Wind: NW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 28. High: 52. Wind: NE 5 mph.

