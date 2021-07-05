Rain ending this evening, more expected Tuesday

Spotty but heavy rain continues in parts of East Texas through the evening. An Areal Flood Advisory is in effect for Angelina & Cherokee counties until 8 PM as radar estimates & rain gauges have recorded 1-3 inches in these areas. Minor flooding is expected.

This daily round of rain and storms will be the trend the next few days as tropical moisture in the Gulf streams in. While some of you may not see rain, it will keep all temperatures below normal and in the lower 90s to the 80s.

THIS EVENING: Scattered showers and storms ending after 9 PM. Partly to mostly cloudy. Muggy. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy. A 20% rain chance. Some patchy fog in a few areas by morning. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. More t-storms increasing for the afternoon and evening, a 30% to 40% chance. Rain chances best south of HWY 79 and ending after 9 PM. Highs: upper 80s to near 90. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Greater coverage of t-storms in the afternoon (especially south of HWY 79), a 30% to 40% chance. Low: 74. High: 90. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain and t-storm chances continue, 30% chance. Low: 73. High: 90. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 20% chance of rain with a partly cloudy sky. Warmer. Low: 74. High: 91. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Isolated showers possible (20%). Still humid and warm. Low: 75. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing rain and storms, a 30% chance. Low: 73. High: 88. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: A 20% chance of rain, mostly cloudy. Low: 72. High: 89. Wind: South 10 mph.