TONIGHT: A few clouds. Low: 80. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies to start the day followed by some sunshine in the afternoon. High: 104. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 81. High: 106. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very hot. Low: 80. High: 105. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 80. High: 104. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 104. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated storm or two late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 79. High: 103. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 80. High: 101. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.