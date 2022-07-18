TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and muggy. Low: 80. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and very warm. Breezy conditions are expected in the afternoon. High: 103. Winds: S 20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very hot. Low: 79. High: 104. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, slightly cooler, and a chance of rain. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 80. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 79. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 102. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 103. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Another hot afternoon is expected. Low: 76. High: 102. Winds: S 10 MPH.