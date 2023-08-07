TONIGHT: An isolated storm or two will be possible to our N & NE. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 81. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with a pop-up storm or two to our north. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 102. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 82. High: 103. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 83. High: 104. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 82. High: 104. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 81. High: 103. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 80. High: 102. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 79. High: 102. Winds: SE 10 MPH.