TONIGHT: a few clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms to the NE of Tyler & Longview. Low: 79. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 100. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 77. High: 101. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
FRIDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 101. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
SATURDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.