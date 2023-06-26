TONIGHT: a few clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms to the NE of Tyler & Longview. Low: 79. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 100. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 77. High: 101. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 101. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.