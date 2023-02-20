TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and remaining warm. Low: 65. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies, warm, and breezy. High: 82. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with an increase in showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be severe with gusty winds and small hail. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 67. High: 80. Winds: SW 25 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and still very warm. Low: 60. High: 74. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated rain chance. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 52. High: 63. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and warmer. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 56. High: 77. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 64. High: 80. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with decent rain chances. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 58. High: 73. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.