TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and becoming breezy. Low: 65. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly skies with a chance of rain tomorrow night (especially north). High: 76. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances (N & NW). The better chances of rain will be along and north of I-30. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 77. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with more rain chances and still remaining warm. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 67. High: 75. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 56. High: 64. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 53. High: 61. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a shower or two around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. High: 65. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms along a front that will be moving through. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 62. High: 68. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.