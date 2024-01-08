TONIGHT: Showers will come to an early this evening. Colder air and stronger winds will move in as well. Temperatures should remain well above freezing. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 36. Winds: NW 20-25 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and windy. Wind chill values are likely to be in the 30s while winds could gust to 45 MPH through the afternoon. The wind advisory will run through 6 PM Tuesday evening. High: 46. Wind: NW 20-25 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Conditions will remain pretty breezy. Low: 31. High: 63. Winds: S 20-25 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies during the day with storm chances during the Thursday night hours. There’s a slight risk of severe weather. Low: 44. High: 71. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and quite chilly. Some showers are possible in the morning. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 37. High: 48. Winds: NW 25 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and drying out. Low: 27. High: 52. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool. Low: 32. High: 54. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and turning much colder. We MAY see some precipitation. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 28. High: 41. Winds: N 15 MPH.