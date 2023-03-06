TONIGHT: Increasing clouds are expected after midnight. Low: 62. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with warm temperatures in the afternoon. A stray shower or two are possible in our NE counties. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 81. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms to our North and Northwest. At this time, no severe weather is expected. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 82. Winds: N 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and remaining warm with an additional chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 65. High: 81. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms as a front moves through early. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 60. High: 68. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and quiet. Low: 53. High: 70. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 54. High: 71. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with rain chances early. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 47. High: 63. Winds: N 15 MPH.