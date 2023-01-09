TONIGHT: A few passing clouds, not as cold. Low: 49. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and very warm. High: 76. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two late. Chance of rain: 20% (Night). Low: 60. High: 78. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Low: 49. High: 60. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 38. High: 59. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and trending slightly warmer. Low: 35. High: 63. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A few clouds with temperatures trending warmer by the afternoon. Low: 45. High: 67. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 61. High: 70. Winds: S 15 MPH.