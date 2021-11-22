Monday Evening Forecast: Very cold start Tuesday, rain for Thanksgiving

THIS EVENING: Clear & cold. Temperatures drop to the 50s and mostly the 40s. Wind: North 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Very cold and a clear sky. Patchy frost possible. Lows: middle to lower 30s. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny to mostly sunny. Breezy & warmer. Highs: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase and a breezy day. Official lows in the middle to upper 40s, but rising temperatures to the lower 50 by daybreak. Wind: South 15-20 mph. During the day, a 20% chance of rain.

WEDNESDAY EVENING & OVERNIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. A 30% chance of rain until 12 AM, then 60% after 12 AM. A few storms are possible toward Thursday morning. Overnight lows hold in the 60s. Wind: South, SW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Rain likely through early afternoon, chances at 60% to 70%. Heaviest rain likely to fall in southern areas. Rain ends in southern counties after 2 PM. Partial clearing in central and northern areas. Temperatures are expected to fall into the afternoon, to the 50s. Wind behind the front: NW 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 37. High: 57. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain for southern areas. Low: 45. High: 60. Wind: SW 10 mph. A cold front moves in Saturday night into Sunday.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds. Despite a north wind, temperatures warm up. Low: 46. High: 66. Wind: North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and trending milder. Low: 43. High: 68. Wind: South 5 mph.

