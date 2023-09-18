TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Low: 65. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few afternoon clouds and very warm. High: 91. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around. Some storms could be strong. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 69. High: 89. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 91. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 92. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms around late. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around early. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 87. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.