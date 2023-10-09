TONIGHT: Clouds will be on the increase after midnight tonight. Low: 63. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and trending warmer. High: 83. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with slim rain chance north and better rain chances in Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 66. High: 78. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 63. High: 85. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending cooler. Low: 67. High: 81. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and much cooler. Low: 54. High: 71. Winds: N 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 51. High: 72. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 52. High: 73. Winds: N 10 MPH.