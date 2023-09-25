TONIGHT: A few clouds with an isolated storm or two around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. Winds: N 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two around. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 90. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 68. High: 91. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 78. High: 91. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Low: 69. High: 92. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny very warm. Low: 68. High: 91. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 67. High: 92. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 68. High: 91. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.