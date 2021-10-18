Monday Evening Forecast: Warm & dry through tomorrow, humidity returns Wednesday

TONIGHT: A few clouds and cool. Low: 54. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few cloud early and slightly warmer. High: 80. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, and more humid by the afternoon. Low: 61. High: 84. Winds: South 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with the possibility of a couple of showers later in the day as the front clears the area. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 83. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with showers ending by daybreak. The remainder of the day will be relatively pleasant and dry. Low: 61. High: 85. Winds: South 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and trending slightly warmer. Low: 63. High: 87. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 65. High: 85. Winds: South 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 66. High: 86. Winds: South 15 MPH.

