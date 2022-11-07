TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and muggy. High: 83. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 66. High: 82. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler. Low: 63. High: 80. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 58. High: 64. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 41. High: 56. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and chilly. Low: 37. High: 55. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 39. High: 58. Winds: SE 10 MPH.