Monday Evening Forecast: Warm & humid tomorrow, severe weather possible Wednesday

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will be relatively non-existent through midnight. Clouds will become more prevalent by daybreak tomorrow morning. Otherwise, our conditions will be relatively mild. Low: 66. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Breezy conditions are expected in the afternoon which will deepen our gulf moisture and heat. High: 86. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A line of strong storms will approach from the west very early in the morning. The line of storms will march East, while increasing the severe weather threat. The primary threats will be for damaging winds and heavy rain while isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out along the line of storms. Most of the activity is out of here by the middle part of the afternoon. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 70. High: 86. Winds: South 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, windy, and much cooler. Low: 56. High: 70. Winds: NW 20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Sunny, windy, and cool. Low: 51. High: 68. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 47. High: 72. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunny and warmer. Low: 50. High: 78. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 48. High: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH.