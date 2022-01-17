Monday Evening Forecast: Warm through Wednesday, then a big cool-down

THIS EVENING: Clear to mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping from the 60s into the 40s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with clouds increasing a bit towards daybreak. Lows in the upper-30s to low-40s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy, with wind gusts between 25 and 30 mph. Highs in the low-70s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and storms, mainly in Deep East Texas. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out, with 60 mph wind gusts as the main threat. Low: 56. High: 67. Wind: WSW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with a 10% chance of precipitation. Low: 33. High: 40. Wind: NE 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Staying cold under partly cloudy skies with a 10% chance of precipitation. Low: 25. High: 45. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and some sunshine. A 10% chance of precipitation. Low: 26. High: 48. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with more clouds in Deep East Texas. Low: 29. High: 56. Wind: NW 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 33. High: 59. Wind: W 10 mph.