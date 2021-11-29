Monday Evening Forecast: Warmer weather heading into December

THIS EVENING: Clear and cool. Temperatures back into the 50s and 40s. Wind: South 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear. Additional patchy fog likely in Deep East Texas. Lows: middle to lower 40s, a few 30s possible in northeast counties. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cool morning. Mostly to partly sunny skies. Warming up more. High: 74. Wind: SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1: Partly cloudy and breezy. Very warm. Low: 53. High: 75. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: More clouds at times, remaining unseasonably warm. Low: 56. High: 76. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase into the afternoon. A 20% to 30% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening. Low: 59. High: 74. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: A 30% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy. Low: 61. High: 74. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A 20% chance of rain for the morning hours. Slightly milder. Low: 54. High: 68. Wind: NW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 44. High: 63. Wind: NE 10 mph.

